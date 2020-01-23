Barton Investment Management Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barton Investment Management cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 656,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

NYSE XOM opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

