Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.94. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.