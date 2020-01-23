Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes $317,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $143.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

