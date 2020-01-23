Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after acquiring an additional 316,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. ValuEngine lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $212.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

