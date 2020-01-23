Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 78,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $592.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $387.95 and a 12-month high of $598.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

