Clarius Group LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.96. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $145.82.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

