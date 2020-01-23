Brick & Kyle Associates Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,723,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $937,569,000 after buying an additional 1,365,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.76. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

