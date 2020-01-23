Goodwin Daniel L Sells 250 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,021,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 885,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

