Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000. AT&T makes up approximately 6.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 55,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 144,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in AT&T by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.