Clarius Group LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

