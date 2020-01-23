Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,311 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,752,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,222,000 after purchasing an additional 962,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,655,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 232,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $400,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

