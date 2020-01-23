Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.27.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

