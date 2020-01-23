Clarius Group LLC Buys 234 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,032 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,787 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.