BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Main First Bank started coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 481.22 ($6.33) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 483.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 503.12. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 over the last three months.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

