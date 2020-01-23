Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) price objective (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 646.18 ($8.50).

LON BA opened at GBX 639 ($8.41) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 584.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 559.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

