Royal Bank of Canada Increases Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ABF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,918 ($38.38).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,670 ($35.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,595.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,400.11. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,704.27 ($35.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

