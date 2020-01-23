Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,750

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.46).

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,825.40 ($24.01) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,780.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,782.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

