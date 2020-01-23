Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,750

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.46).

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,825.40 ($24.01) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,780.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,782.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

