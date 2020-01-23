Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 890

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 907 ($11.93) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 931.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 891.96.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

