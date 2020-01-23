Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ADM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,259.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,154.85. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78).

In related news, insider Andy Crossley acquired 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

