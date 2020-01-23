Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 646.18 ($8.50).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 584.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 559.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

