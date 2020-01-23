ASOS (LON:ASC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,341.56 ($43.96).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,182 ($41.86) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.23. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,197.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,841.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

