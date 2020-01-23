BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $534.80.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $536.86 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $401.80 and a fifty-two week high of $539.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

