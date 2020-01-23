DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.27.

XRAY opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,975,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,453,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

