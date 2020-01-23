Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on Premier and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 282,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 103.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 274,314 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.