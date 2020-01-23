Coca Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,756 ($36.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. Coca Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,597.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,617.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68). Insiders bought 453 shares of company stock worth $1,164,611 over the last ninety days.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co
BlackRock Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Premier
Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Premier
Coca Cola HBC’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup
Coca Cola HBC’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Close Brothers Group to Neutral
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Close Brothers Group to Neutral
Close Brothers Group PT Lowered to GBX 1,410
Close Brothers Group PT Lowered to GBX 1,410


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report