Coca Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coca Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,055 ($40.19).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,756 ($36.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. Coca Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,296 ($30.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,597.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,617.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,511 ($33.03) per share, with a total value of £3,816.72 ($5,020.68). Insiders bought 453 shares of company stock worth $1,164,611 over the last ninety days.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

