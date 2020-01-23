JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to Neutral

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,650 ($21.70). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.21) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) target price (down previously from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,511 ($19.88) to GBX 1,393 ($18.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,496.91 ($19.69).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,488.05 ($19.57) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,586.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,429.85. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17.

In other news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30 shares of company stock valued at $44,757.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Analyst Recommendations for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

