Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,410

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,496.91 ($19.69).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,488.05 ($19.57) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.85.

In other news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30 shares of company stock valued at $44,757.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

