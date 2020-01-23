IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.10.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $271.82 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $196.54 and a one year high of $278.85. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.51.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $1,009,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.