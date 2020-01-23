Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMUUY opened at $13.36 on Monday. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

