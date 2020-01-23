CIBC Downgrades Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) to Neutral

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.23.
About Spin Master
