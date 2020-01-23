CIBC Downgrades Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) to Neutral

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Get Spin Master alerts:

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.