Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LGDDF opened at $21.10 on Monday. Lagardere SCA has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

Lagardere SCA Company Profile

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution business worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

