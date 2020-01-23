Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LGDDF opened at $21.10 on Monday. Lagardere SCA has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

Lagardere SCA Company Profile

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution business worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kasikornbank Public Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group
Kasikornbank Public Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group
CIBC Downgrades Spin Master to Neutral
CIBC Downgrades Spin Master to Neutral
Lagardere SCA Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group
Lagardere SCA Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group
Pharming Group Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Pharming Group Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Capcom Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Capcom Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report