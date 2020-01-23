Capcom (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Capcom (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Capcom stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $21.77.
About Capcom
Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.