Capcom (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capcom (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Capcom stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

About Capcom

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capcom Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Capcom Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades MONDI PLC/ADR to Neutral
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades MONDI PLC/ADR to Neutral
KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Ion Beam Applications Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group
Ion Beam Applications Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report