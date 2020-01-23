JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Neutral

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised MONDI PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

