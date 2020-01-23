Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS IOBCF opened at $14.65 on Tuesday.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capcom Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Capcom Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades MONDI PLC/ADR to Neutral
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades MONDI PLC/ADR to Neutral
KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Ion Beam Applications Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group
Ion Beam Applications Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy
GLENCORE PLC/ADR Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report