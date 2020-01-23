Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS IOBCF opened at $14.65 on Tuesday.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

