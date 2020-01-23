GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GLNCY. UBS Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

