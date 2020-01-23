Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Lala SAB De CV to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

GRPBF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Grupo Lala SAB De CV has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

About Grupo Lala SAB De CV

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, markets, distributes, and sells milk, dairy products, beverages, and other products. The company provides yoghurt, cream, cheese, ice cream, desserts, butter, and margarine; and beverages and other products, such as juices, cold cuts, and packaging and milk by-products.

