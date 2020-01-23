GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.98. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $48.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.