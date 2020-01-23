Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) CEO David Hugo Anderson Sells 666 Shares

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NWN opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Williams Capital raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

