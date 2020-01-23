Brian Gilbertson Acquires 200,000 Shares of Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) Stock

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) insider Brian Gilbertson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$61,000.00 ($43,262.41).

ASX:JMS opened at A$0.31 ($0.22) on Thursday. Jupiter Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.24 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of A$0.43 ($0.30). The company has a market cap of $597.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.33.

Jupiter Mines Company Profile

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

