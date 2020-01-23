Brian Gilbertson Acquires 200,000 Shares of Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) Stock

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) insider Brian Gilbertson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$61,000.00 ($43,262.41).
ASX:JMS opened at A$0.31 ($0.22) on Thursday. Jupiter Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.24 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of A$0.43 ($0.30). The company has a market cap of $597.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.33.
