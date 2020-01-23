Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Sells $67,400.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GO opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $3,876,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $226,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $9,750,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $33,674,000.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price objective on Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

