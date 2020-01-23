Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 5,009 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,181.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $14,264.03.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60.

QNST opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $751.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QuinStreet by 74.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

