Lawrence Ricketts Sells 3,000 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $559.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.70.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 340,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,538,000. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

