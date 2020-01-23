Vittal Vasista Sells 2,394 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. Regenxbio Inc has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 971,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

