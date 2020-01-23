Rebecca Collins Sells 5,969 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $89,594.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,638,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,058 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $18,632,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 288,908.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $7,965,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

