Christopher Collier Sells 15,169 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Christopher Collier sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

