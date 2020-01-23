Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $200,255.52 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total value of $200,255.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,686.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $201,432.42.

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $199,416.80.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 748.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55,543 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

