Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams Sells 4,000 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $149,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.