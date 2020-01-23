Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) Insider Purchases A$115,000.00 in Stock

Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) insider Russell Middleton purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

BRL stock opened at A$0.11 ($0.08) on Thursday. Bathurst Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $183.17 million and a PE ratio of 36.67.

Get Bathurst Resources alerts:

Bathurst Resources Company Profile

Bathurst Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of coal in New Zealand. The company holds interests in the Canterbury Coal mine located in the west of Christchurch; Stockton mine located in the north of Westport; and Takitimu mine located in the Northwest of Invercargill.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bathurst Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bathurst Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.