Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) Insider Purchases A$115,000.00 in Stock

Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) insider Russell Middleton purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).
BRL stock opened at A$0.11 ($0.08) on Thursday. Bathurst Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $183.17 million and a PE ratio of 36.67.
Bathurst Resources Company Profile
