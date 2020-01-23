Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $92.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

