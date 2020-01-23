17,356 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 229,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.